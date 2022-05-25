Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.22

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 1897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

KRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 289.23%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

