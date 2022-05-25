Kin (KIN) Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Kin (KIN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Kin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $23.36 million and $741,749.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,120.96 or 0.50916914 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00498385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033592 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,232.88 or 1.38843714 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,105 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.