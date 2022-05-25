Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $151.00

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$151.00 and traded as low as C$141.53. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$146.00, with a volume of 95,637 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KXS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$213.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$164.45.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$86.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

