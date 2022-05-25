Kineko (KKO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $777,724.13

Kineko (KKO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $777,724.13 and approximately $24,605.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kineko has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,874.56 or 0.43326315 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00500149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033411 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,281.26 or 1.38922431 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

