Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. Kingstone Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 380%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

KINS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.44. 4,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,964. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

