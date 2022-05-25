Kira Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (KEX)

Kira Network (KEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Kira Network has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Kira Network has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $353,235.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kira Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,120.96 or 0.50916914 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00498385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033592 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,232.88 or 1.38843714 BTC.

About Kira Network

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

