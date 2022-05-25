Kirk G. Nielsen Acquires 4,432 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 4,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $22,337.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,584,556.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CVRX opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $29.00.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 148.64% and a negative net margin of 311.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
CVRx Company Profile
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
