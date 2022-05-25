Klaytn (KLAY) Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $88.98 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,799.02 or 0.42996870 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 76.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00067457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00497937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00033889 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,211.09 or 1.38444012 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,840,903,062 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

