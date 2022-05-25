Kokino LLC Makes New Investment in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Kokino LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,811,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,000. Gulf Island Fabrication makes up about 19.4% of Kokino LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kokino LLC owned 11.65% of Gulf Island Fabrication at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIFI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,770. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.69 million during the quarter.

About Gulf Island Fabrication (Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

