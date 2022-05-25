Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. 579,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,171. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after buying an additional 306,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

