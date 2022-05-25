Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 19500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$48.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

