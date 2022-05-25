Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,581 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,315,000 after buying an additional 523,997 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after buying an additional 406,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 791.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after buying an additional 333,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. 15,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,326. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

