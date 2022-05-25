Kusama Reaches Market Cap of $681.31 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Kusama has a market cap of $681.31 million and $94.64 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $80.44 or 0.00270694 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,874.56 or 0.43326315 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00500149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033411 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,281.26 or 1.38922431 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

