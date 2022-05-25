Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LSF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

LSF stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 40.46% and a negative net margin of 84.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 304.9% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 166,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 162,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 219,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

