Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Lamar Advertising worth $33,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,386,000 after purchasing an additional 899,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,562,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,421,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,235,000 after purchasing an additional 97,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

