Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.56. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 35,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

