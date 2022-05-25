Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will post sales of $422.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $576.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $294.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

LPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of LPI traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 526,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,449. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42.

In other news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,493 shares of company stock worth $2,872,548. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

