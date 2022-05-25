Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $119.01

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$119.01 and last traded at C$120.20, with a volume of 403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$120.99.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$833.69 million and a PE ratio of 11.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$138.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$148.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Lassonde Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

About Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.