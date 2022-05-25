LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $161.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,733. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $228.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.67.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in LendingTree by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.