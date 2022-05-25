Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,866 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

