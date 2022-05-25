Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,976,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,836,000 after buying an additional 662,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Li Auto by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after buying an additional 270,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,933,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,389 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,176.00 and a beta of 1.75. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.