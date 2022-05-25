Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 175 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.48. 2,392,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,992. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

