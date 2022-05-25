Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 298 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.46. 571,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,073. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average of $101.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

