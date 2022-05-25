Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus lowered their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. 1,593,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

