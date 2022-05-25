Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 676,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.01 and a one year high of $94.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

