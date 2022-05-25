Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.05 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,582,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,030 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.53. 2,854,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.