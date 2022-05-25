Liberty Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.7% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Tower by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $260.29. 2,392,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,778. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.30. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

