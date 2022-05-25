Liberty Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

