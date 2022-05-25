Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average of $137.96. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

