Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett Purchases 20,000 Shares

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,374,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,605,975.

Calvin Clovis Everett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 100,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00.

Shares of Liberty Gold stock opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$170.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.55. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

LGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 price target on Liberty Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

