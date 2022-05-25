Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LILAB)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.