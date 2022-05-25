Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LQDT stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 198,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,362. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $28.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

