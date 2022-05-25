Lisk Market Cap Reaches $159.34 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00004171 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $159.34 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013691 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

