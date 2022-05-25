Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) were down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 46,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,464,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.
Several research firms have weighed in on LAC. HSBC assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.