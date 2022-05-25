Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) were down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 46,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,464,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAC. HSBC assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

