Lithium (LITH) Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Lithium (LITH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Lithium has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $110,015.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lithium alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,799.02 or 0.42996870 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00067457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00497937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00033889 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,211.09 or 1.38444012 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,040,570 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.