Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,376,000 after acquiring an additional 162,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $10,188,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 59,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

