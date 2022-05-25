LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Stock Price Up 6.2%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.44. 6,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 482,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

