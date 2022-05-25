Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,700 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

