Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

