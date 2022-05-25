Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ball were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ball by 546.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. StockNews.com began coverage on Ball in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of BLL opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball Co. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.39%.

In other news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.