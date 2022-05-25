Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $170,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.53.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.