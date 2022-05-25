Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $300,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,602,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB stock opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.83. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.74 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $4,174,892.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 728,690 shares of company stock valued at $118,074,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

