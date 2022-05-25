Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $322,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $132.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

