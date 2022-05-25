Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12,935.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after buying an additional 191,705 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $214.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.70.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

