Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,200 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $211,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,956 shares of company stock valued at $51,485,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.02.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

