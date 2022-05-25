Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,800 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRU opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

