Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,523 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.96.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

