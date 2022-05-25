LNZ Capital LP Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LNZ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 3.1% of LNZ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. 15,382,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,702,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

