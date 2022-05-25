LNZ Capital LP Invests $7.06 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. Vistra makes up about 5.2% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LNZ Capital LP owned 0.06% of Vistra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 690.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 408,777 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,407,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. 5,564,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 610,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $15,427,688.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,433,255 shares of company stock worth $113,850,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Vistra Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.