LNZ Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Stem makes up 0.5% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 25,361 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $2,239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stem by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 72,049 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stem alerts:

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,210.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $284,104.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 3,545,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 26.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.